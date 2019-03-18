Filed Under:Armed robbery, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are searching for two suspects connected to at least four armed robberies.

Investigators said each time  the two men walk into a business and announce a robbery.

In surveillance video, each one of them is armed with a gun as they take money from the register.

The robberies occurred in the 1300 block of E. Fayette Street, 5800 block of Belair Road, 5400 block of Belair Road, and 2600 block of Edmondson Avenue.

Anyone who recognizes these men is asked to call police immediately.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s