BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are searching for two suspects connected to at least four armed robberies.

Investigators said each time the two men walk into a business and announce a robbery.

In surveillance video, each one of them is armed with a gun as they take money from the register.

The robberies occurred in the 1300 block of E. Fayette Street, 5800 block of Belair Road, 5400 block of Belair Road, and 2600 block of Edmondson Avenue.

Anyone who recognizes these men is asked to call police immediately.