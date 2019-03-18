



The sports scene in Baltimore is on the verge of excitement as fans get ready for March Madness.

The Terps are waiting to see who their opponent will be in the first round- and we’re just a day away from finding out if they’ll play Belmont or Temple University.

Most of the fans at Bunzzz Sports say whoever they play, they’re Terps fans all the way.

After missing last year’s NCAA Tournament, the Maryland Terrapins are back in the dance.

“I’m pretty strong with the Terrapins this year,” A fan said.

So is Bunzzz Sports Bar in downtown Baltimore- one of the college team’s biggest supporters. Their management staff is already getting ready for March Madness.

“We are definitely going to have all staff on deck to make sure the experience is pleasurable,” said partner and general manager Angela Washington Tallitsch.

“As far as March Madness is concerned, it’s already been a real exciting year for college basketball. A lot of upsets have already happened but we still expect to have a lot of fun for the remainder of the month,” said bar manager Sunn Yang.

But Baltimore native Russell Robertson is not a believer.

“I don’t think they have a chance. I think they have the easiest road but I don’t think they have a chance in making it too far,” Robertson said.

Nonetheless, the Terps, who sport the fourth youngest team in America, will be ready in Jacksonville, Florida for whoever they’ll have to face.

The game begins at 3:10 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Get your brackets ready!

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook