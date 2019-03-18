



Howard County Police made 24 DUI arrests over the St. Patrick’s holiday weekend.

The county police partnered with Maryland State Police on joint patrols targeting impaired drivers.

Additional officers patrolled the roads and focused on finding impaired drivers rather than setting up DUI checkpoints.

Police remind citizens to always designate a sober driver or refrain from drinking alcohol if they will be driving. If you see a suspected impaired driver on the road, please call 911.

