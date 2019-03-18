



Need another reason to be excited for spring’s arrival?

Both Dairy Queen and Rita’s Italian Ice are celebrating the first day of spring on Wednesday, March 20 with some freebies.

Dairy Queen will be giving away a free small vanilla cone all day long at participating locations.

Find your closest Dairy Queen location here: dairyqueen.com/us-en/locator/

Rita’s Italian Ice will continue their annual tradition of giving away free Italian ice from noon until 9 p.m.

Last year, they gave away almost 1 million cups of Italian ice on the first day of spring.

Find your closest Rita’s Italian Ice location here: ritasice.com/locations

