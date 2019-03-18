Filed Under:Dairy Queen, first day of spring deals, Rita's Water Ice


(CBS Local ) — Need another reason to be excited for spring’s arrival?

Both Dairy Queen and Rita’s Italian Ice are celebrating the first day of spring on Wednesday, March 20 with some freebies.

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 29: A S’mores flavored blizzard is seen at a Dairy Queen, the first to open in Manhattan, on May 29, 2014 in New York City. There are more than 6,300 Dairy Queens in the U.S. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

Dairy Queen will be giving away a free small vanilla cone all day long at participating locations.

Find your closest Dairy Queen location here: dairyqueen.com/us-en/locator/

Photo/ Rita’s

Rita’s Italian Ice will continue their annual tradition of giving away free Italian ice from noon until 9 p.m.

Last year, they gave away almost 1 million cups of Italian ice on the first day of spring.

Find your closest Rita’s Italian Ice location here: ritasice.com/locations

