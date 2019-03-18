



A man was charged with indecent exposure after he allegedly masturbated in front of a woman walking her dog in Canton.

Dwayne Townsend, 31, was allegedly caught masturbating in public on March 3 along the 3000 block of Fait Avenue and 700 block of Decker Avenue in Canton.

A woman who was walking her dog noticed the man across the street staring at her while his hands were in his pants masturbating.

Police believe he is connected with several incidents of indecent exposure around Canton dating back to November 2018.

Townsend, of the 200 block of North Ellwood Avenue, was on probation for another indecent exposure incident in June of 2018.

