



A 22-year-old man was shot in the arm Monday afternoon, in the third shooting of the day, police said.

Police were dispatched at about 4:42 p.m. to the 2600 block of East Chase Street to investigate a reported shooting.

When officers arrived they found the victim with a gunshot wound to his arm. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Citywide Shooting detectives responded and assumed control of the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department’s Citywide Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2221.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

You can also submit a tip by texting 443-902-4824.

