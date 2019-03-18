



A man is accused of wrongfully renting out athletic fields belonging to the Washington, D.C., Public School system and pocketing about $120,000 in rental fees.

D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine told news outlets on Friday that he’s suing Larry Washington, who’s accused of wrongfully renting fields to a soccer league between 2009 and 2013. Washington, of Laurel, Maryland, denies the allegations.

Racine’s office says Washington and two companies he controlled charged the Washington International Soccer League about $100 per hour to rent the fields at local schools. A school custodian alerted officials to the field rentals in 2013.

The league and its commissioner filed a complaint against Washington in 2016 that was recently unsealed.

