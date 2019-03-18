



A local shoemaker is now known around the world after he won an international competition in Germany.

Sunny Yoo works at his family’s business, Cobber & Company. They have two locations, the Metro Centre in Owings Mills and at Arundel Mills.

“I’ve been helping my parents out since high school, I’ve been hearing a lot of customers saying this is a lost art, I agree. But I don’t think of this as work I just think of it as my work studio every day,” Yoo said.

Meet Sunny Yoo, a shoemaker extraordinaire, now getting international recognition.

His story from Owings Mills tonight on WJZ! pic.twitter.com/gkC3F3Xz24 — Ron Matz WJZ (@RonMatzWJZ) March 18, 2019

Yoo is a graduate of Centennial High School in Howard County, and currently lives in Ellicott City.

Recently, Yoo defeated 50 other cobblers from 12 other countries in the competition, taking home a gold medal and best in show.

“I read the title at the top, it said ‘special award’, best in show, I just couldn’t believe it, it was amazing,” Yoo said.

Yoo won his first contest three years ago, he took home a silver award in the same competition, his many customers are thrilled with his recent accomplishment.

“I live in the neighborhood, and I come here all the time, I get good service and I come back again and again,” said Bunny Wylie, a customer at Metro Cobber & Company in Owings Mills.

“When I finish the work, the difference it makes from the first day it came in to when the customer picks it up, the expression I get from the customers, I think that’s priceless,” Yoo said.

