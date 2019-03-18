



Maryland and Towson women’s basketball teams will be playing in March Madness this year.

According to ESPN, no. 3 Maryland will play no. 14 Radford and no. 15 Towson will play no. 2 UConn.

ESPN accidentally punched up the women’s bracket graphic during their men’s college basketball show, accidentally leaking the information ahead of the official announcement.

https://twitter.com/BlakeDuDonis/status/1107728155182284801/photo/1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1107728155182284801&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fsports.yahoo.com%2Fwomens-ncaa-tournament-bracket-leak-espn-2019-200050144.html

Yahoo Sports and Deadspin both had screenshots of that graphic.

The NCAA women’s league tweeted they were moving their show up to 5 p.m., even though it was initially supposed to air at 7 p.m.

BREAKING: The NCAA DI Women's Basketball bracket will be officially revealed at 5 PM ET on ESPN2. #ncaaW pic.twitter.com/4O01SwEXKd — NCAA WBB (@ncaawbb) March 18, 2019

Sign up for our bracket challenge here. You could win up to $1,000.

This story is developing. Stay with WJZ for the latest.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook