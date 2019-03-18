  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are searching for 78-year-old Bobby Brown.

Bobby, who they say is a vulnerable adult because he suffers from dementia, was last seen in the 400 block of S. Pulaski Street at 3 p.m. on March 15.

Bobby Brown

He was last seen wearing a Chicago Bulls coat, green pants and white sneakers.

Police said he may be disoriented.

Anyone who has seen or knows of Mr. Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (443) 984-7385 or dial 911.

