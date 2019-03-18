



Baltimore County Police have charged two suspects in the armed robbery of High’s Dairy Store on Long Green Pike early Saturday morning where one suspect wore a unicorn costume during the robbery.

Jacob William Rogge, 28, of the 7900 block of Bradshaw Road, 21156, is charged with armed robbery, robbery, first and second degree assault, theft, and destruction of property after robbing the High’s store around 5 a.m. Saturday morning dressed in a full-body white and pink unicorn costume and wielding a crow bar.



He reportedly used the crow bar to smash one of the registers when he demanded money from the employee.

Rogge fled with cash and cigarettes in a silver Hyundai Elantra driven by his accomplice, Joseph Philip Svezzese, 27, of the 600 block of Thames Way, 21014.

Svezzese is also charged with armed robbery, robbery and theft.

