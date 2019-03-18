



The couple found dead inside an Edgemere home Saturday night were victims of a murder-suicide, police said.

Baltimore County Police said the couple identified as 40-year-old Ami Lynn Garrison and 41-year-old Daniel Allen Doran were dead before police arrived at their home in the 3000 block of Willow Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

Police responded after a third resident inside the home called 911 to report a domestic incident involved an armed person.

That witness told police that Doran had threatened him with a gun when he tried to diffuse a verbal argument between Doran and Garrison.

Police arrived and tried to make contact with the couple inside the home but were unsuccessful.

Officers forced entry and found the couple inside dead in the bedroom from gunshot wounds.

Following an autopsy, it was determined Doran shot and killed Garrison before taking his own life.

The couple have no reported history of domestic incidents with Baltimore County Police.

