



Police are investigating a homicide after a 27-year-old man is shot to death Monday afternoon.

Police were dispatched at around 2:11 p.m. to the 800 block of Appleton Street to investigate a reported shooting.

When officers arrived they found the man inside a home in the block with gunshot wounds, police said.

Medics were summoned and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The man was found in a home on the same block where 18-year-old Taylor Davis was killed in a triple shooting last week.

Detectives are working to find out if the two incidents are connected.

Another violent incident occurred just around 30 minutes later, at 2:43 p.m., police were dispatched to an area hospital to investigate a shooting victim brought in by medics seeking treatment.

When officers arrived, they found a 48-year-old man suffering from gunshot and stab wounds.

Police said the victim was picked up in the 5100 block of Lichfield Avenue by a Baltimore City medic.

