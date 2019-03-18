



Police in Prince George’s County are looking for a gunman who they said shot and killed his own uncle.

Investigators said Osman Kalokoh shot his uncle Sunday morning, as well as a woman, who is expected to survive.

Police said the two men were arguing at a home in the 9000 block of Alcona Street in Lanham, Md.

Kalokoh is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is urged to call police.

