BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Ravens Defensive Tackle Haloti Ngata has officially retired from the NFL, but it’s the way he made the announcement that’s really got people talking.

Ngata posted a video to his Instagram showing himself standing on top of Mount Kilimanjaro holding a banner reading “I’m retiring from the NFL on top.” The song “Today’s a New Day” by Common Kings was playing over the video.

Mount Kilimanjaro is the highest mountain in Africa, reaching 19,341 ft. above sea level. It is also the highest free-standing mountain in the world.

Ngata captioned the video writing “Just a man standing on top of the world with a heart full of gratitude.” He continued on to say he’s leaving without any regrets, just peace knowing he gave it his all and had lots of fun doing it.

Ngata was drafted by the Ravens in the first round of the 2006 draft. He played with Baltimore until 2014, when he was traded to the Detroit Lions. He spent his last season with the Philadelphia Eagles.

