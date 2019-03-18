Filed Under:Anne Arundel County, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Department of Health, Local TV, Maryland, opioid crisis


ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — Locally, Anne Arundel County Schools are partnering with the County Health Department to deliver substance abuse treatment to high schoolers.

It’s called, “Star”, and its purpose is to screen teens to access recovery. It allows high school students to connect with licensed therapists from the Department of Health via tele-sessions.

Based on the results, the therapists and the student can work together to determine next steps and explore treatment options.

The program comes as the county is grappling with the opioid crisis.

