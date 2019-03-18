



State troopers arrested three people during a traffic stop of a green BMW in Frederick County over the weekend.

Troopers stopped the car in the area of Route 144 at I-70 near the 56 mile marker in Frederick County on Saturday, where the driver said he had a firearm in the vehicle.

The firearm, a .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun, was loaded and concealed between the driver seat and the center console.

One of the passengers then admitted to having marijuana in the car.

The vehicle was searched, and police found marijuana, THC oil, three baggies of methamphetamine, a crack pipe, a methamphetamine pipe and various prescription pills.

The driver, Sean M. McCarter, 41 of Kennett Square, PA, admitted that he was prohibited from owning or possessing firearms.

McCarter was arrested and charged with possession CDS possession not marijuana, illegal possession of ammo, firearm possession with a felony conviction, handgun in vehicle, loaded handgun in vehicle, handgun on person, loaded handgun on person.

Kelly Sue Brooks, 36, of Quarryville, PA, was charged with CDS possession not marijuana.

Amy Christine Barksdale, 31, of Delta, PA, was charged with CDS possession not marijuana, possession CDS paraphernalia.

