



A slightly cooler start to this last Monday of the winter season!

Tuesday will bring slightly milder air and plenty of sunshine to help warm us up a few degrees higher than Monday.

Milder air will be on tap for the first day of spring on Wednesday. A few showers are likely on Thursday and a slightly cooler day on Friday and Saturday.

And again, even more milder air will head our way for Sunday and Monday as we reach in to the 60s.

Happy last day of winter tomorrow!

