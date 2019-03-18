  • WJZ 13On Air

By Marty Bass
Filed Under:Marty Bass Weather Blog


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We have just finished the last weekend of Winter. How good does that sound? “The last weekend of Winter.” For the record the new season begins Wednesday late afternoon at 5:58 p.m. “Late afternoon 5:58 p.m.”?  Well I think so given that, at 5:58, we are still 2 solid hours away from sunset. Early Evening? Nah…Late afternoon it is!

Over the next seven days we see a lot of seasonal to above seasonal temps. And the only bump in the road is a chance of a light quick shower Thursday morning. That is about it.  All calm on the weather front.

That makes the last Monday of Winter easier doesn’t it? “The last Monday of Winter.” Sounds mighty good! That may even trump the phrase “the last weekend of Winter.”

MB!

