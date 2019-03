BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are trying to find a man suffering from Alzheimer’s who went missing earlier Tuesday morning.

91-year-old Howard Schwarzman was last seen at around 3 a.m. He was last seen wearing a black knit cap, white sweater, white shirt, black sweatpants and black slip on shoes.

Police said he is 5’4 and weighs 140 lbs.

If you know the whereabouts of Howard Schwarzman, please dial 911.