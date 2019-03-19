  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore City Fire Department, Firefighters, Overtime, Overtime Pay


BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore City Fire Department says it relies on employees working overtime to cover nearly a third of its firefighter and medic shifts.

Department spokeswoman Blair Adams tells The Baltimore Sun that the department has already used its $11.2 million overtime budget for this fiscal year, which has several months left.

The department overspent on overtime by more than $8 million last year. Fire Chief Niles Ford has said the department’s payment system is faulty and has been miscalculating overtime pay since at least 2017. He said last month that it still wasn’t fixed.

Adams says the department also is relying on firefighters or medics to sometimes work one shift right after another.

She says the staffing shortage is due to several factors, including employees on medical, military or disciplinary leave.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s