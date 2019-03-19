



Authorities in Virginia say charges are pending against the driver of a commercial bus that overturned while traveling from Florida to New York, killing two people and injuring others.

Virginia State Police say in a statement that the Tao’s Travel Inc. bus with 57 people aboard overturned on an Interstate 95 exit Tuesday in Prince George County. Police say that as the bus turned onto the exit, it ran off the left side and overturned.

Police say two people died and numerous other passengers are being treated at area hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to serious. They say the driver, a 40-year-old man from Staten Island, New York, wasn’t injured.

Police say a Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration representative is on scene and the National Transportation Safety Board has been notified.

