ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Former Gov. Harry Hughes will be laid to rest Thursday in Annapolis.

Hughes died last week. He was 92-years-old.

A visitation will be held Wednesday between 4-6 p.m at Moore Funeral Home in Hughes’ hometown of Denton on the Eastern Shore.

At noon Thursday, funeral services will be held at Saint Anne’s Episcopal Church in Annapolis.

Hughes served two terms from 1979 to 1987.

