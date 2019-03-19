Filed Under:Annapolis, Baltimore, Baltimore News, lead contamination, lead in water, Local TV, Maryland, water fountains


ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — The Maryland House of Delegates unanimously passed legislation that toughens restrictions on the amount of lead allowed in school water fountains.

The bill would also help fund efforts to fix the problem by establishing a grant system to replace aging pipes and fountains.

This comes after state-mandated tests have found elevated levels of lead in water from hundreds of schools.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s