ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — The Maryland House of Delegates unanimously passed legislation that toughens restrictions on the amount of lead allowed in school water fountains.
The bill would also help fund efforts to fix the problem by establishing a grant system to replace aging pipes and fountains.
This comes after state-mandated tests have found elevated levels of lead in water from hundreds of schools.
