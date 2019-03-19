



The suspect charged with killing his uncle inside his Prince George’s County home was arrested Tuesday in Baltimore.

Osman Kalokoh, 20, was taken into custody by Baltimore City Police early Tuesday morning.

Suspect charged with killing his uncle in custody https://t.co/oObINa3mJF pic.twitter.com/9TCOpFXwpd — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) March 19, 2019

According to police, Kalokoh drove himself to MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital around 2:50 a.m. in a golf cart.

Kalokoh refused to provide any information as to who he was.

Baltimore Police were later called to assist, and responded to the hospital.

One of the officers determined that the man was Kalokoh, and that he was wanted for murder in Prince George’s County.

He was then taken into custody.

On Sunday, March 17, police were called to a home in the 9000 block of Alcona Street around 2:55 a.m. for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they located two victims, an adult male, and an adult female.

The adult male, Alee Calokoh, 69, was pronounced dead on the scene. The adult female suffered what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect got into an argument with his uncle prior to shooting both victims.

Kalokoh was charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and related charges.

He remains in custody in Baltimore.

Anyone with relevant information to the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

