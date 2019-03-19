



Mayor Catherine Pugh has sued the owners of the Pimlico Race Course in an effort of keeping The Preakness in Baltimore.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in a Baltimore Circuit Court on behalf of Mayor Pugh, Baltimore City Council, Tony Bridges, Jimmy Mitchell and Pamela Curtis.

The complaint asks the Circuit Court to declare that state law prohibits the Preakness from leaving Pimlico, absent a disaster or emergency.

It also asks the Court to declare the pending MEDCO legislation purporting to require the Comptroller to pay up to 80 percent of state Video Lottery Terminal funds for racetrack improvements for an indefinite number of years.

The suit also petitions to condemn Pimlico Race Course and the Preakness Stakes so that Baltimore City can take ownership.

The Stronach Group, who owns the track and race, said in a statement: “These actions are premature and unfolded.”

