  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore News, Local TV, Pimlico, Syndicated, Talkers, the preakness


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Catherine Pugh has sued the owners of the Pimlico Race Course in an effort of keeping The Preakness in Baltimore.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in a Baltimore Circuit Court on behalf of Mayor Pugh, Baltimore City Council, Tony Bridges, Jimmy Mitchell and Pamela Curtis.

The complaint asks the Circuit Court to declare that state law prohibits the Preakness from leaving Pimlico, absent a disaster or emergency.

It also asks the Court to declare the pending MEDCO legislation purporting to require the Comptroller to pay up to 80 percent of state Video Lottery Terminal funds for racetrack improvements for an indefinite number of years.

The suit also petitions to condemn Pimlico Race Course and the Preakness Stakes so that Baltimore City can take ownership.

The Stronach Group, who owns the track and race, said in a statement: “These actions are premature and unfolded.”

This story is developing. Continue to stay with WJZ for the latest. 

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s