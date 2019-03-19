



There’s yet another hurdle in the fight to keep the Preakness at Pimlico.

Baltimore’s State Senate Delegation is pushing to kill a bill that would provide funding for a super track at Laurel Park.

The bill would allow the State Economic Development Corporation to finance $80 million in improvements in Laurel, plus another $40 million for a training center at the former Bowie race track.

Under state law- the general assembly needs to approve the move of the Preakness from Pimlico to another venue.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook