



Baltimore County Police have charged two suspects in the armed robbery of High’s Dairy Store on Long Green Pike early Saturday morning where one suspect wore a unicorn costume during the robbery.

Jacob William Rogge, 28, of the 7900 block of Bradshaw Road, 21156, is charged with armed robbery, robbery, first and second degree assault, theft, and destruction of property after robbing the High’s store around 5 a.m. Saturday morning dressed in a full-body white and pink unicorn costume and wielding a crow bar.

Svezzese is also charged with armed robbery, robbery and theft.



He reportedly used the crow bar to smash one of the registers when he demanded money from the employee.

Rogge fled with cash and cigarettes in a silver Hyundai Elantra driven by his accomplice, Joseph Philip Svezzese, 27, of the 600 block of Thames Way, 21014.

Officers responding to the robbery call passed the Elantra on their way to the scene, but before officers could turn around and stop the vehicle, it lost control and crossed over the oncoming traffic lane on Manor Road at Sweet Air Road, crashing into mailboxes, a BGE pole, shrubbery and finally a boulder, which redirected the car back across Manor Road where it struck a tree.

Both Rogge and Svezzese were taken to area hospitals with serious injuries. Svezzese was treated and released and is being held without bail pending a bail review hearing.

Rogge remains in the hospital in serious condition. He received an initial bail hearing Tuesday afternoon that left him with no bond status.

Evidence was recovered at the scene of the crash that links the suspects to the robbery.

The unicorn costume was left behind before the crash but later recovered by police off the side of the road in some bushes, police said.

