



At Queen Anne’s County High School, students are among the first in Maryland to sign onto a unique apprenticeship program.

Students take classes in their junior year, and then work in a local business in the summer.

Students will continue to apprentice in the fall when they return to school.

“They’ll go all the way through their senior year and hopefully what this will lead to is an opportunity to carry this forward after high school,”

The apprenticeship program is currently limited to automotive, but school officials hope to add science and health care.

“It’s a need and we’re very excited Queen Anne’s County High School has partnered with some of our businesses in the community,”

“The salaries are becoming astronomical, they really are,” “You can make a very lucrative living as an auto technician.”

Students are hopeful that the apprenticeship program will lead them to a bright future.

“I’ll probably go to college off of this,” “I’m getting AFC certified out of this program, which is pretty helpful into getting into college.”

