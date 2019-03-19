  • WJZ 13On Air

ST. MARY’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and St. Mary’s County Public Schools have started a joint investigation into various threats of mass violence directed at area schools in St. Mary’s County.

According to officials, the threats of violence have circulated on social media and via text messages.

The threats of mass violence come around the one-year anniversary of the Great Mills High School shooting on March 20, 2018.

Md. School Shooting: Shooter Dead At Great Mills High School, 2 Others Injured

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and St. Mary’s County Public Schools have worked collaboratively to try to determine the origin and credibility of the threats.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Mary’s County Sherriff’s Office at 301-475-8008.

