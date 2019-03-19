



Gov. Larry Hogan and other elected Maryland leaders were on hand to see Baltimore County’s newest Amazon Fulfillment Center.

The newest location in Sparrows Point, Md., is 855,000 square feet and packs and ships orders every day.

“So in this fulfillment center, we store items, and once we store items, they become available for sale,” Tim Foley, Amazon Fulfillment Center General Manager, said.

The location also uses robotics to help speed up the process, especially for smaller sized items.

“We leverage robotic systems to help the movement of inventory around the building,” Foley said. “So we have associates working at a station and the items can be brought right to them.”

The Amazon Fulfillment Center has brought 2,000 full-time jobs to the area.

“We want people to work, make sure we pay them well, give them good benefits and opportunities,” Johnny Olszewski, Baltimore County Executive, said. “This site is a perfect example of that.”

Amazon said that the workers inside makes the operation run smoothly.

“At the end of the day, what makes this place special, is the people who work here,” Foley said. “Yes we have advanced technology and robotic systems, but without the 2,000 employees we have in the building, it would not be successful.”

Gov. Hogan said he continues to talk with Amazon officials about possibly adding the East Coast Headquarters to Maryland.

