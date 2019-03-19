



This is the last full day of Winter. I point this out because I got a note from a viewer who is, frankly disgusted, with weather people area wide because of Winter. This viewer likes Winter and wants another month of it. This viewer sees and hears us weather folk counting down the days, hours, and minutes until the end of Winter and cringes. Let me quote some of this note.

“I can’t stand how the news media subconsciously tries to get everyone into buying into the ‘Winter Sucks’ mode. Well I will just let you now I wish we could have another month of this Winter. It would sure make me happy.”

I get it brother, and to be honest I want all of us to be happy. So how can I help at this point?

I guess I can point out we are still have a day and a half of Winter left. Weatherman Yogi Berra once said, “It ain’t over till it’s over.” Make note, Spring is just a point where we mark the direct rays of the Sun as they move further into the northern hemisphere. We have had opening days with snow flurries. My birthday, April 18th, has delivered mixed precip and 34°. Will we see temps maybe chilly enough to light another fire in the fireplace? I’d say yes though sooner than later.

The dawn of a new season is on the horizon. Never let that dampen the spirit of those who don’t want to part with that heavy seasonal coat. I get it brother…

Stay tuned, tomorrow is still Winter, and ANYTHING can happen. ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Hold on I just spaced out,…. is the suntan lotion I still have from last Summer still good now? Not that I am rushing things. Just askin’…………

MB!

