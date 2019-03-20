  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison Wednesday for committing an armed carjacking.

DeAndre Spencer, 27, of Baltimore, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Blake.

According to his plea agreement, Spencer approached a stopped car on Oct. 26, 2017, at the intersection of North Duncan Street and East Fairmount Ave. in Baltimore and asked the driver for a ride.

The driver refused, and Spencer pointed a loaded handgun at the victim and demanded he get out of the car.

Spencer then stole the victim’s wallet and phone and drove away in the car.

The victim walked to a nearby school and called 911.

Later that day, Baltimore County Police saw Spencer driving the victim’s car through intersections without stopping at stop signs.

The officer began following the car to initiate a traffic stop.

Shortly after, Spencer crashed the car into a light pole and tried to run away. The officer apprehended him and recovered a loaded handgun.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program bringing together law enforcement and the community to reduce violent crime.

