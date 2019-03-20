  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — You have just a few more hours to run out and get yourself a Powerball ticket!

The drawing for tonight’s jackpot is the eighth biggest in the game’s history.

If you were to win and chose the cash out option, you would take home about $335 million.

1 in every 24 people win some type of prize playing Powerball, but hitting the jackpot is not very likely. There is a 1 in 292 chance of winning!

