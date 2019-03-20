



Frederick County Fire and Rescue units were dispatched around 3:20 a.m. to a house fire in the 14400 block of Ridenour Road.

Neighbors said the house had been vacant for months, and it took 20 firefighters around 25 minutes to extinguish the bulk of the fire.

The homeowner arrived on scene after being called by neighbors to confirm the home had been vacant. The power company was also called due to down power wires servicing the house.

The Frederick County Fire Marshall’s office is investigating the cause of the fire. The home and its contents are a total loss, fire officials said, with an estimated loss of $75,000.

There were no fire department or civilian injuries.

