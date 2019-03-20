



Criticism between Gov. Hogan and the Maryland State Democratic Party have both sides demanding an apology.

Gov. Hogan criticized Democrats on crime, while the Democrats criticized the governor on his politics.

Gov. Hogan came under fire from the Chair of the Democratic State Party Leader after describing himself in an interview as a Reagan Republican.

Maya Rockeymoore Cummings tweeted, “Governor Larry Hogan says I come from the Ronald Reagan School of Politics. With this, Larry Hogan promises to be a dog whistle white nationalist instead of a Trumpian white nationalist. This is cold comfort when what the world needs is love and unity.”

In a news conference this week, Gov. Hogan drew more Democratic fire over his proposed crime bills.

The Democratic Party said that Reagan referred to low-income women as welfare queens, and that there is a troubling parallel between Reagan and Hogan’s political rhetoric when he criticized the Democrat-controlled legislature.

Hogan said, “It seems to be the most pro-criminal group of legislators I’ve ever seen.”

The governor’s office countered the Cummings tweet, saying:

“Ridiculous and dangerous comments like these hurt our discourse and are surely beneath us. But what else do you expect from political operatives more interested in getting attention than getting things done? Ms. Cummings should be ashamed of herself and she should apologize for her shameful, baseless accusations which have no place in our state.”

No apologies have been offered from either side.

