ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan has scheduled a meeting to discuss how to address revelations that about a third of the University of Maryland Medical System’s board of directors has received compensation through the network’s contracts with their businesses.

Hogan is scheduled to meet with Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller, House Speaker Michael Busch and officials from the system on Wednesday afternoon in Annapolis.

Miller told reporters Tuesday he hopes the meeting will result in a unified response.

The Senate president says there needs to be an audit.

On Tuesday, two more members of the board stepped down. Board Chairman Stephen Burch announced that members John Dillon and Robert Pevenstein have resigned.

That comes after Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh stepped down from the system’s board on Monday.

