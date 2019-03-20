Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Great Mills High School shooting, Jaelynn Willey, Local TV, St. Mary's County, Talkers


GREAT MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — It’s been one year since a student opened fire in the hallways of Great Mills High School in St. Mary’s County, Maryland, taking the life of a 16-year-old girl.

Jaelynn Willey will be remembered Wednesday as the state honors her life.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan marked the day with a moment of silence.

“We continue to keep the family of Jaelynn Willey, the young girl killed in that senseless act of violence, in our prayers, and we stand #GreatMillsStrong with the entire community,” Hogan tweeted.

Others also shared their remembrances using #GreatMillsStrong and #WeAreGreatMills.

Willey’s mother asked people to wear teal to honor her daughter’s life.

Willey died on March 22, two days after the shooting.

Md. School Shooting: Student Fatally Shoots 16-Year-Old, Injures Another Before He Shoots Self

Seventeen-year-old Austin Rollins shot and killed Willey and injured another student before he shot himself as a sheriff’s deputy confronted him.

