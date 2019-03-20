Comments
GREAT MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — It’s been one year since a student opened fire in the hallways of Great Mills High School in St. Mary’s County, Maryland, taking the life of a 15-year-old girl.
Jaelynn Willey will be remembered Wednesday as the state honors her life.
Gov. Larry Hogan marked the day with a moment of silence.
“We continue to keep the family of Jaelynn Willey, the young girl killed in that senseless act of violence, in our prayers, and we stand #GreatMillsStrong with the entire community,” Hogan tweeted.
Others also shared their remembrances using #GreatMillsStrong and #WeAreGreatMills.
Others honored Willey’s life by wearing teal.
