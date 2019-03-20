



GREAT MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — It’s been one year since a student opened fire in the hallways of Great Mills High School in St. Mary’s County, Maryland, taking the life of a 15-year-old girl.

Jaelynn Willey will be remembered Wednesday as the state honors her life.

Gov. Larry Hogan marked the day with a moment of silence.

“We continue to keep the family of Jaelynn Willey, the young girl killed in that senseless act of violence, in our prayers, and we stand #GreatMillsStrong with the entire community,” Hogan tweeted.

Today marks one year since the tragic shooting at Great Mills High School in St. Mary’s County. We continue to keep the family of Jaelynn Willey, the young girl killed in that senseless act of violence, in our prayers, and we stand #GreatMillsStrong with the entire community. pic.twitter.com/qgQOwkRK4b — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) March 20, 2019

Others also shared their remembrances using #GreatMillsStrong and #WeAreGreatMills.

Today marks one year since Jaelynn Wiley was shot and killed at Great Mills High School. The young people of @MFOLMD honor her memory every day by fighting for meaningful gun reform that would prevent another tragedy. #TealForJaelynn #GreatMillsStrong — MD2PrevGunViolence (@gunviolenceprev) March 20, 2019

On this somber day, I am honored to have Deacon Kyte from my parish, Immaculate Conception, in Annapolis today to offer the prayer for the Senate chamber in honor and memory of Jaelynn Willey.#wearegreatmills #greatmillsstrong https://t.co/QUkricxuUp — Senator Jack Bailey (@senatorjbailey) March 20, 2019

Todat marks one year since the tragedy at Great Mills High School on March 20, 2018. Please keep our staff and students in your thoughts and prayers as they continue to process and heal. 💚💛 #wearegreatmills #greatmillsstrong pic.twitter.com/8HthNsL3Oh — Sarah Weisner (@sarah_weisner) March 20, 2019

One year ago today, tragedy struck. Many of us still struggle with it. Even if the world has moved on, we haven't. #GreatMillsStrong — Ethan the Gopnik (@Kekmaster777) March 20, 2019

#WeAreGreatMills it will always be something to remember. The last words said at the weekly updates, us showing our school pride, even the last words the whole class yelled at our graduation. One year ago, a heartbroken teen would take an innocent girls chance of life. — DaBombguyy37 (@Cory_T_Official) March 20, 2019

Others honored Willey’s life by wearing teal.

I have teal on today!! I can’t believe it’s been a year since the tragedy at Great Mills High School where we lost a young girl, Jaelynn in a senseless act of violence! Jaelynn had a full life ahead of her and is loved by many! #weartealforjaelynn #jaelynnwilley #gmhs #smcps pic.twitter.com/t5bQ7iJXGh — Olivia Douglass (@odouglass11) March 20, 2019

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook