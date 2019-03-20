Filed Under:Baltimore News, Harford County, I-95, Local TV, Maryland


HARFORD COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — A Harford County deputy was reportedly dragged by a car during a traffic stop Wednesday, police said.

A deputy initiated a traffic stop Wednesday morning on I-95. The vehicle stopped and was approached by the deputy, but then started to drive away, briefly dragging the deputy, police said.

The suspect eventually bailed the car and fled on foot. The suspect was taken into custody in the area of Hanson Rd and Harford Square.

Police said controlled dangerous substances were found in the car.

The deputy suffered minor injuries.

This story is developing. 

