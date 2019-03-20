



For the sixth year, John Carroll High School in Harford County held its Lessons of the Shoah Day, a daylong discussion of the Holocaust.

Learning about the Holocaust has been a part of the school’s curriculum for 25 years as part of observance and growth.

“It’s a day we take time to study the Holocaust,” Tom Durkin, Principal of John Carroll High School, said. “We have a variety of students invited to our school. It’s not just for John Carroll students. We have students from Harford County, from Baltimore County and from Baltimore City included.”

The keynote speaker was Halina Silber, a Holocaust survivor. She escaped Auschwitz and was rescued by Oscar Schindler.

She was approached by Schindler when she was working in his factory.

“Finally he stopped me, asking me ever so politely, ‘Would you rather clean our offices,'” Silber said. “I was stunned because it was so unusual to be treated by a German in such a kind manner.”

At the age of 90, Silber delivered a message of the past to the young people of today.

“It was just a wonderful story about the hardships she went through,” Alex Hau, a student at John Carroll, said. “Additionally, how can we prevent events like that from happening again in our society?”

Silber escaped Poland as a teenager but lost four other members of her family, including her parents.

In addition to the keynote speakers, members of the senior class visited the National Holocaust Museum in Washington D.C.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook