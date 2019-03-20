



Changes are ahead for the leadership at the Baltimore County Animal Services.

Four employees will no longer be working at the Baltimore County Animal Services, including Director Melissa Jones.

Gregory Branch, Director and Health Officer at the Baltimore County Department of Public Health and Human Services, released a statement, saying:

Effective immediately, the following organizational changes will take place at the Division of Animal Services. Dr. Melissa Jones, Gary Klunk, Lauren Pavlik and Will Webster will no longer be working at Baltimore County Animal Services. Dr. Lucia Donatelli will assume the overall administrative responsibilities of the Division.

The changes come after the Baltimore County Animal Services Advisory Commission put out a report in October calling into question how animal abuse investigations were being handled.

In a statement, the commission said that they are pleased the concerns are being addressed.

County Executive Johnny Olszewski also released a statement saying in part that:

“Baltimore County Government is charged with delivering quality services and programs to every Baltimore County resident through every agency. This assessment of Baltimore County Animal Services identified a need for improvements, and we are committed to increased transparency and collaboration between Health and Human Services and the Commission in order to ensure those improvements are realized.”

