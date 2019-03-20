



Maryland lawmakers announced Wednesday more than $1 million has been given in affordable housing grants for Baltimore City and the region.

This includes $322,500 for the Neighborhood Housing Services of Baltimore, Inc; $227,500, for the St. Ambrose Housing Aid Center; and $572,000 for AHC Inc.

U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, Congressmen Elijah Cummings, Dutch Ruppersberger and John Sarbanes announced their support and part in the grants.

“These funds represent a critical federal investment in Baltimore housing, particularly in our efforts to keep our neighborhoods affordable,” said Senator Cardin, a member of the Senate Finance Committee. “Every Marylander – every American – deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. On behalf of our working families, I will make sure affordable housing remains a top priority moving forward,”

Funded through NeighborWorks America, the grants are meant to support efforts to develop and preserve affordable housing, “revitalize and sustain neighborhoods” and create jobs in the region, according to the lawmakers.

“These federal funds will be a vital component in our fight to help keep Baltimore livable for all residents,” said Congressman Cummings. “Access to affordable housing is crucial in helping working families get by, and this federal funding will not only help make Baltimore affordable for all residents, but it will also create jobs and development in our communities,”

