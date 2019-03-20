



A missing Cecil County teen could be hiding in Baltimore.

Cecil County Sheriff’s Office is hoping the public can help them find 17-year-old Tyree Brown from Elkton.

Tyree has been missing since March 10. He was last seen wearing a green hoodie, khaki pants and green and black Nike sneakers.

He’s 5-foot-7 and 125 pounds.

Deputies believe he ran away from home.

If you have any information on how we can safely get him home please call Det. Lidy at 410-392-2125 or email him at donald.lidy@ccdps.org.

