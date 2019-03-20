BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Morgan State University’s men’s basketball team will have a new head coach next season.

Morgan’s director of intercollegiate athletics Edward Scott announced Wednesday he will not be renewing Todd Bozeman’s contract as head of coach of the MSU men’s basketball program.

Bozeman has been the head coach since 2006.

“Today’s decision was especially tough because Coach Bozeman has been the face of our men’s basketball program for the past 13 seasons. Although we are not offering Coach Bozeman a contract extension, we fully recognize and appreciate what he has meant to Morgan and our basketball program. We have very high expectations for our men’s basketball program and after conducting a comprehensive review, it became clear that we are not reaching our full potential on the court,” said Scott.

This story is developing.