



Family and friends gathered outside of Sparrows Point High School Wednesday night for a vigil honoring Ami Garrison.

She was shot and killed Saturday in a domestic-related murder-suicide involving her boyfriend Daniel Doran.

Police Say Couple Found Dead In Edgemere Home

“My daughter was beautiful, loving and outgoing,” Garrison’s father said.

Officers responded to the couple’s home on Willow Avenue in Edgemere and treated the situation as a barricade.

When they entered the home, both Doran and Garrison were dead.

Detectives believe Doran fatally shot Garrison before turning the gun on himself.

“She was the go-to girl, everybody loved her,” Garrison’s aunt said. “It’s unbelievable. It’s not fair.”

Those who knew Garrison said she was loved by the community and her smile would light up a room.

She was a daughter, mother and sister.

Police said the couple had no reported history of domestic incidents up to the shooting.

