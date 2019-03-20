



Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one person hospitalized Wednesday afternoon.

At around 5:51 p.m., Maryland State Police responded to Taneytown Pike east of Mayberry Road for a single-vehicle collision.

When police arrived, they found the driver, Donna Goodman, 50, entrapped in the vehicle.

Goodman had to be extricated from the vehicle by fire department personnel before being flown to Shock Trauma for treatment of her injuries.

An on-scene investigation revealed that Goodman was traveling east on Taneytown Pike in a 2002 Ford Focus when she traveled onto the eastbound shoulder, collided with the guard rail and overturned before coming to rest in the eastbound lanes.

Goodman and her son, Alek, were late to work and was reaching for a phone in the car before the collision

Taneytown Pike was closed between Tyrone Road and Mayberry Road for about an hour and a half before being re-opened.

