



The Baltimore Ravens and Papa John’s teamed up this past season to donate $40,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of Metropolitan Baltimore.

According to a Ravens release, Papa John’s originally gave $20,000 to the Boys & Girls clubs, as well as pizzas for events and parties throughout the season.

The Ravens then matched the donation to support the efforts, the release said.

“On behalf of the young people we serve, we are deeply grateful for the generous support of the Ravens and Papa John’s and their ongoing commitment to Baltimore,” stated Jeff Breslin, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Metropolitan Baltimore. “We are proud to be the beneficiary of the consistent community leadership shown by the Ravens and their willingness to engage strong partners like Papa John’s in our work to ensure young people across Baltimore are engaged in positive and enriching activities.”

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Metropolitan Baltimore serves more than 500 individuals and has five locations throughout the area. The organization is designed to create a safe and positive environment for Baltimore’s youth.

“The Boys and Girls Club has demonstrated a longstanding commitment that helps children build brighter, stronger futures,” Ravens president Dick Cass stated. “We’re proud to join Papa John’s in supporting an organization that has impacted Baltimore youth in such a meaningful way.”

