COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Police are offering a reward to identify two suspects in an armed robbery at a Royal Farms in Columbia, Md.

The suspects were seen in surveillance pictures at the Columbia Royal Farms on March 3, police said.

Courtesy: Howard County Police

The suspects were also reportedly involved in a similar robbery in Anne Arundel County.

Howard County Police are offering a $1,500 reward for information. Contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.

