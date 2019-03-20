



Maryland State Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday night on I-495 in Prince George’s County.

At around 6:45 p.m. Monday, state troopers responded to University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center for a report of a walk-in shooting victim.

An SUV with at least three people in it entered onto the Capital Beltway South from Route 450 at around 6 p.m. when they noticed a gold car following them.

The car got behind the SUV and began to shoot at the vehicle.

One of the SUV passengers, a 16-year-old was shot in the leg. He was driven to the hospital where he was treated and released.

No one else was injured as a result of this shooting.

Investigators believe that the shooting was not a random incident.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack at 301-345-3101.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook